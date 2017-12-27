Qualcomm announces new company president

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego-based Qualcomm Incorporated announced Wednesday the promotion of Cristiano R. Amon as the company’s new president, effective Jan. 4.

The company's stock rose shortly after the announcement. Qualcomm had recently blocked a recent takeover bid by Broadcom.

Amon was previously executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president of QCT. His new role will be to create and drive strategies in Qualcomm’s core businesses and new business opportunities, according to a company news release.

“Cristiano’s unique mix of business, engineering and operational skills and experience make him ideally suited to continue driving Qualcomm’s technology and leadership positions across mobile, IoT, automotive, edge computing and networking – and lead the transition to 5G,” said Steve Mollenkopf, Chief Executive Officer of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Amon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from UNICAMP – Universidade Estadual de Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil.

