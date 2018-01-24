Pursuit suspect runs from crashed car in Tempe (VIDEO)

TEMPE, AZ - A wild high-speed chase came to an end in Tempe, Ariz. on Wednesday and it was all caught on video.

Witness Jim Hurt captured the moments after the suspect crashed into another vehicle on a busy street.

Video shows the suspect, 31-year-old Mitchell Taebel exiting the SUV and talking to witnesses of the crash.

At one point the Taebel says, "Do you know who I am?" Seconds later, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers swarmed the vehicle while onlookers pointed at the suspect. Watch the entire incident unfold in the video above.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers followed the suspect's vehicle from the West Valley along Interstate 10. The driver continued on to the Loop 202 into Tempe and exited the freeway at Scottsdale Road.

The driver continued down Scottsdale Road, which turns into Rural Road, and crashed into another vehicle at a high speed after driving through stop lights near Spence Avenue.