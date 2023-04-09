Watch Now
Puppy thrown from moving vehicle in LA attempted murder case

Posted at 6:53 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 21:53:37-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police arrested three people in connection with an attempted murder and carjacking after a puppy was thrown out of the suspect's moving vehicle, authorities said Saturday.

Police said the attempted murder and carjacking happened on March 26 near St. John Missionary Baptist Church in southern Los Angeles.

The puppy was placed in a Michael Kors bag before being thrown, police said. The dog came out of the incident without injury and was placed with South Los Angeles Animal Services. An investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department is ongoing.

Police arrested Gustavo Alvarez, 27; Lynette Moreno, 27; and Michelle Zamudio, 25, in connection with the incident.

