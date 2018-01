RANCHO SANTA FE (KGTV) - The Helen Woodward Animal Center is expanding yet again.

San Diegans who have supported the shelter have helped them start work on a new adoption building.

They said they opened in 1972 and helped 300 animals that year. Now, they help about 3,500 orphaned animals.

They will also be helping pets belonging to homeless people with their new spay and neuter mobile unit.