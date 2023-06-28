PTSD Awareness Day: Navy Veteran reflects on his recovery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On this PTSD awareness day, Shad Hernandez is reflecting on how far he’s come.

“There were situations where I wasn’t equipped to deal with the emotional trauma,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez spent 22 years in the Navy. He says he was jumping out of helicopters and also recovering people from aviation crashes.

“It becomes a body recovery at a certain point, pulling friends out of the water, people you know.”

He started doing Methamphetamine to forget about his feelings and quickly became addicted.

“I was in denial about even having PTSD, no that’s not me, I just have an addiction problem.”

He’s now in his second program at the Veterans Village, working to uncover the deeper issues.

“Therapy, in-depth counseling. They reestablished a place where I could be.”

PTSD expert Dr. Sonya Norman says six out of 100 people will experience PTSD in their lifetime. She points to trauma-focused psychotherapy as a successful treatment.

“They’re like 12 sessions with therapists, plus or minus," Dr. Norman said. "That usually takes three months. So even someone who’s been suffering for years can feel so much better in a short amount of time.”

If you’re experiencing symptoms, Veterans Affairs has a 17-question online screening. Dr. Norman says there are good odds for recovery.

“You can feel better. There’s good treatment available for you.”

Click here for mental health services at the Veterans Village.