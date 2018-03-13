Prowler whistles at dog before taking surveillance camera

(KGTV) - Neighbors in San Marcos are sounding the alarm on a suspected prowler after his antics were caught on two different doorbell cameras.

The first video from a homeowner in the Richland area of San Marcos shows a man cover his face while peering into a stranger’s home and whistle at the dog inside in an attempt to stop it from barking.

The second video from the front door of Sam Ilaian’s house captures the man loitering in his driveway before walking up to take the ring camera.

“He pulled it off the wall completely,” said Ilaian, “brackets and everything.”

The Sheriff’s department has the video now and Ilaian says the neighborhood is a little more vigilant.

As for his front door, “I think now I’ll install more cameras there,” said Ilaian.