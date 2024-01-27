Protest planned at Hotel del Coronado before Awaken Church service

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Sunday, the Hotel Del will be a site of controversy when the Awaken Church will hold its first preview service in Coronado.

“They don’t have a property yet but I know they're hoping to do so," said Michelle Bjorklund. "So we’re hoping we can let them know to go elsewhere.”

Michelle Bjorklund is part of a group leading a protest right before Sunday’s service. They’re pushing back against the church expanding to Coronado.

Bjorklund and 990 others signed a petition to combat a Coronado location. Right now, Awaken Church has six campuses across the county.

Its website says a Coronado campus is coming, with preview services starting this year. Bjorklund showed 10News videos and social media posts she says were made by founders of the church that are anti-LGBTQ+.

“This one was especially alarming to me,” Bjorklund said.

ABC 10News went to their Kearney Mesa location on Friday to talk to Awaken staff, but no one answered the door. 10News also called and texted one pastor and emailed the church and did not receive a response.

This isn't the first time Awaken Church has sparked opposition. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, they continued to hold indoor services despite orders from the county to do otherwise.

“We want everyone not just in San Diego county but around the country to know we are a welcoming community to everyone,” Bjorklund said.

Bjorklund claims the church’s views on the LGBTQ+ community go against Hotel Del and Coronado values. She’s asking the hotel to prevent Sunday’s service.

“We hope they stand with the community of Coronado and not allow this organization to take a foothold in Coronado,” Bjorklund said.

10News asked the Hotel Del about this weekend's planned event. A spokesperson sent 10News a statement that "Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton serves as a place of public accommodation and does not adopt or endorse the views of any individuals or third-party groups and organizations. Our goal is to provide a high-quality product and service per the contractual agreements in place with our clients.”

Bjorklund says the protest in front of the Del is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and then the church’s preview service starts at 5:30 p.m.