Prosecute shoplifters under existing California laws, Gov. Newsom says

2021 FILE
Gov. Gavin Newsom
Posted at 10:36 AM, Dec 02, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom says in no uncertain terms that he thinks shoplifters should be prosecuted under existing California laws.

He's calling out local officials whom he said have been reluctant to do so.

Newsom was responding to a recent run of large-scale thefts in California and across the nation.

Single operators have also been growing problems for retailers who say the thieves face little consequence.

The Democratic governor, who has boasted of his criminal justice reform efforts, promised Wednesday that the proposed budget he sends to state lawmakers next month will significantly increase the state's efforts to go after retail rings.

