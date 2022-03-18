Proposed framework revised for math in California schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The state of California is looking to change up the way students learn math.

Earlier this week, the California Department of Education released a draft of its proposed “Revision of the Mathematics Framework.” A team primarily made up of state math teachers is looking at the framework that will set up guidelines for how mathematics should be taught in public schools.

The new draft aims to make math more relatable and close achievement gaps for Black and Latino students, with the larger goal of opening doors to potential careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The education department’s first draft faced criticism over a plan to delay algebra until students reached 9th grade. Critics claimed doing so would make it harder for students to meet required classes for colleges.

A public review of the latest framework draft is underway until May 16; the next step would then be to receive state approval in July.