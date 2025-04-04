Proposed California bill would ban some teens from riding in front seat of cars

(KGTV) – A proposed bill could ban some teenagers from riding in the front seat of cars in California.

Assembly Bill 435, introduced by Northern California-based Assemblywoman Lori Wilson, would require all children younger than 10 years old and children who are under 13 years old and shorter than 4 feet 9 inches to sit on a booster seat.

Children under 13 would be prohibited from sitting in the front seat, the proposed legislation states.

Under Wilson’s proposal, teens up to 16 years old would also be banned from riding shotgun unless they meet the height requirements.

Current California law requires children to stay in the back seat in a car seat or booster seat until they turn 8 years old or are 4 feet 9 inches or taller.

The Assembly Transportation Committee advanced AB 435 on March 25, but adjustments to the bill are still being made.