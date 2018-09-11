Program hopes to help preschoolers connect with the arts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new preschool program in San Diego is striking a cord with students. The goal is to teach kids to love learning, with music as the heartbeat of the program.

Heartbeat Music and Performing Arts Academy is located in Rolando. Tiny tots in the new “Preschool for the Arts” program are in their second week of learning.

Instructors say they are already seeing an improvement. Executive Director, Tyra Hawthorne, says learning can be fun through music.

“Its important to activate both sides of their brain to prepare them for kindergarten. Music is a proven fact that enhances their learning.”

Hawthorne has been working with kids, developing their music skills, for over ten years. She has even helped many get to college.

The Preschool for the Arts program has teachers who are certified with the San Diego Unified School District.

“I want them to go to Kindergarten prepared. I want them to go in at a certain reading level,” says Hawthorne. Heartbeat Music and Performing Arts Academy is still accepting a small number of tiny tots for preschool.

The organization also offers after school programs for students, starting at age 4.