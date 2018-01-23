Preparing for a tsunami in San Diego

(KGTV) - San Diego County does not have an extensive history when it comes to dealing with tsunamis, but county officials are helping San Diegans prepare in the event a tsunami hits the area.



ReadySanDiego has a resource webpage dedicated to tsunami preparedness and facts, and it includes a video that helps citizens understand the dangers of tsunamis and what to do if one were to occur.







In the event of a tsunami, FEMA recommends the following:

Follow any and all evacuation orders

Evacuate inland to higher ground

Avoid coastal and beach areas

After a tsunami, do not enter flooded or damaged areas

After a tsunami, avoid debris in the water, as it can pose a safety hazard

Officials have designated specific areas in the county's coastal cities as tsunami evacuation zones:

Other useful resources: