Pregnant woman killed in Southern California road rage incident

Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:02:41-04

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Police say a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash south of Los Angeles.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter following the collision Sunday in Long Beach.

The suspect and a 10-year-old boy riding with him in a GMC pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup had been in a road rage conflict with the driver of another vehicle before the GMC crashed into a Toyota driven by the 23-year-old pregnant woman.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
