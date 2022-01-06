Watch
Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

Justin Sullivan
<p>SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar winners, to -purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the estimated record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 09:41:04-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million.

The Wisconsin Lottery didn't immediately announce where the winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin.

The California Lottery says the winning ticket in its state was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento.

The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million. The jackpot is one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game, but didn’t rank among the Top 10 largest in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.

