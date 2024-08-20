Watch Now
Powerball ticket worth $44.3M sold at Orange County grocery store

Ben Margot/AP
(KGTV) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Orange County is a multi-millionaire after hitting the $44.3 million jackpot in Monday night’s drawing.

California Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at the Ralphs grocery store on 32555 Golden Lantern in Dana Point.

The winning numbers in Monday’s draw were 1, 2, 15, 23, 28, and 10; the cash value of the jackpot is $21.9 million, according to lottery officials.

The Powerball win was the second lottery win in less than a week in Orange County. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Newport Coast won more than $1 million in the Aug. 16 drawing.

Lottery officials noted the Ralphs store would receive a $220,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

