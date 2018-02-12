Poway Unified School District reports racial slurs in video linked to students

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) - The Poway Unified School District reported Monday that an offensive video containing racial slurs and involving PUSD students was posted on social media over the weekend.

District officials tweeted that the incident apparently took place off school property and after school hours. It did not elaborate on the nature of the video or identify the students involved.

PUSD stated in part:

We are extremely disappointed by the students’ behavior and want to emphasize that it does not reflect our values of making sure our students are able to learn in a safe and caring environment, where all students are respected. Poway High School is a “No Place for Hate” campus and the students and staff have worked hard toward achieving that goal.

The district said it is investigating the matter. The PUSD said it will meet with concerned students, families, and staff, and use the incident as a learning opportunity.