Poway Unified board member under investigation for election flyers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Doorbell cameras catch all kinds of things these days. Animals, package thieves.

But one Poway camera caught something else that has some parents and teachers scratching their heads.

Joanne Woodward, a 2nd-grade Poway Unified School District teacher, says a doorbell camera caught a school board member hanging election flyers on door handles.

The problem? The flyers featured scathing "report cards" of members up for re-election containing false information.

"My students would be shocked, all of the students at our school would be shocked to think that an adult, a role model at our school, would do something like this," Woodward said.

The video was taken in the days leading up to the election. It shows Poway Unified school board member Kimberley Beatty and her husband, Edward, placing the door hangers on handles in Poway.

The "report cards" claimed that the two members up for re-election had colluded with criminals, used taxpayer dollars for themselves, and wouldn't let students speak at meetings.

"Just appalling," Woodward added.

There's the issue of who the flyer claims paid for the materials: "Citizens for Sound Governance." A group that — if it really existed — would more than likely have to formally file to be a committee because of how much money they spent.

"The intention there was to undermine our re-election," said T.J. Zane, PUSD's board president. Zane was one of the targets as well, but won his election and is now president.

"It's just inappropriate, it's conduct unbecoming of a board member," Zane said.

Some parents and teachers, echoing that, have already started to demand Beatty step down.

10News tried to talk to Beatty at her home, but she told 10News, "no comment."

The California Fair Political Practices Commission said they're looking into whether Beatty and her husband violated part of the political reform act.

Zane left shaking his head, saying, "it was sneaky, it was done stealthily."