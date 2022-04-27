Heroic citizens honored 3 years after deadly Poway synagogue shooting

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Cameras inside the Chabad of Poway tell the story of what happened that day three ago when a gunman opened fire inside the synagogue.

Among those inside was Oscar Stewart, an Army Veteran who describes the moment decided to confront the shooter.

"I took maybe 3 or 4 steps and I turned around and I went the other way. I went back towards the gunfire," said Stewart.

Stewart is being credited for saving the lives of many in the synagogue and will be honored Wednesday as a Citizen of Courage recipient by District Attorney Summer Stephan.

Also happening Wednesday, California lawmakers along with the American Jewish Committees in several cities are gathering virtually for a statewide antisemitism training workshop, working to develop strategies to combat this type of behavior.

The latest data shows in 2021 in San Diego County, there were 38 recorded incidents of antisemitism with 14 cases of vandalism and 23 incidents of harassment, and one assault.

Speaking on this during the meeting is a survivor of the Poway shooting Randi Feinberg.

"Hate crimes laws need attention to ensure the systems in place actually work today and tomorrow once you pass the legislation," said Feinberg.

The Citizens of Courage Awards ceremony will be held virtually.