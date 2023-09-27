Poway residents and pest control seeing more scorpions than usual

POWAY (KGTV) — Tucked away in the mountains of Poway, inside this home, in the dark corner of this garage, sat a scorpion.

Michael Vanderziel was finishing some work in his garage when he found it. It was about four inches long and black in color but he couldn't figure out whether it was dangerous.

"Lately, this is the first one I've seen in a long time," Vanderziel said. "I know it can hurt me but it's not going to unless I give it a reason to, so I didn't give it a reason to."

A few blocks down, Nicole Cross had a similar experience.

"It was surprising to see it so far into the house," Cross said.

Cross found what she described as a tan scorpion in her kitchen, just steps away from her three children.

"It's scary to think of my children running around, playing when that might be in the house with us," Cross said. "I'm not sure how many times we walked past it without seeing it."

We asked Mission Pest Control if this has been a recent trend. A representative told us in the last year they've had 109 calls for scorpions, and 59 of them were only in the month of September.

They assume it's because scorpions go inside to hide from the summer heat.

"He got a glass cup, put it over the whole scorpion," Cross said. "Got a copy paper and eased that under so it slowly crawls onto it."

Pest control experts say that's the best method to remove the scorpion. They say scorpions glow in the blacklight, so you can also use one to find them in the corners of your home.