Possible arsonist sought in series of downtown San Diego trash can fires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Authorities believe a series of fires set around the East Village late Wednesday night are the work of a possible serial arsonist.



10News learned the Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) is investigating the following fires:



-- A trash can fire was reported on the corner of 8th Avenue and Market Street, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.







-- Shortly after the first fire, a trash can fire was reported on 11th Avenue and Island Avenue. Someone with an extinguisher was able to quickly put it out.







-- At about 12:30 a.m., a security guard said he smelled smoke and spotted two small trash cans on fire on the southwest corner of 14th Street and G Street. The guard put the fire out with water, but 10 minutes later, he saw a man wearing a gray hoodie trying to light a trash can on fire on the southeast corner of 14th Street and G Street. When the guard yelled at the man to stop, the man walked away.







-- At about 1:45 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a mattress on fire on 19th Street and Island Avenue, just off Interstate 5. A man was questioned by police following the mattress fire, but he was released.







Investigators are trying to determine if the mattress fire is connected to the trash can fires.



No injuries were reported.