Possible arsonist sought in series of downtown San Diego trash can fires
Jermaine Ong
6:22 AM, Jan 25, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Authorities believe a series of fires set around the East Village late Wednesday night are the work of a possible serial arsonist.
10News learned the Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) is investigating the following fires:
-- A trash can fire was reported on the corner of 8th Avenue and Market Street, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
-- Shortly after the first fire, a trash can fire was reported on 11th Avenue and Island Avenue. Someone with an extinguisher was able to quickly put it out.
-- At about 12:30 a.m., a security guard said he smelled smoke and spotted two small trash cans on fire on the southwest corner of 14th Street and G Street. The guard put the fire out with water, but 10 minutes later, he saw a man wearing a gray hoodie trying to light a trash can on fire on the southeast corner of 14th Street and G Street. When the guard yelled at the man to stop, the man walked away.
-- At about 1:45 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a mattress on fire on 19th Street and Island Avenue, just off Interstate 5. A man was questioned by police following the mattress fire, but he was released.
Investigators are trying to determine if the mattress fire is connected to the trash can fires.