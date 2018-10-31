Positively San Diego: Marine climbing and running the globe

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego Marine is setting out to accomplish something few have, climbing the continent's highest peaks and running a marathon on each one.

Major Patrick Holcomb is calling it the 7&7 Challenge.

“It’s not really official because up until this point only two people have done it," said Holcomb, who's been in the Marine Corps for 18 years.

Holcomb will rely on his rigorous training and gear as he completes the mission.

He's already run five marathons on five continents and has climbed three peaks.

“Every country you go to you get to experience people and culture, there are a lot of differences around the world," said Holcomb. "What’s been shocking for me is realizing, how much at the end of the day, people are all the same."

He plans to use his personal mission for good, teaming up with a nonprofit that helps veterans suffering from PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

Holcomb plans to start fundraising during the final leg of the challenge, Mount Everest in 2022.

He's currently based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.