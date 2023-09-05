Pollos Maria shuts down Carlsbad location, owner hopes to open another

CARLSBAD (KGTV) — It was a busy lunch hour at Pollos Maria in Carlsbad. The cooks in the back rushed to wrap up the burritos and broil the chicken for the line of customers that went out the door.

All of them have to walk past a large sign: in writing it says the restaurant will close on Monday after 38 years of service.

“I feel really emotional because my mom and aunt put their heart and soul into this restaurant,” Davies said.

Janice Davies says her mom and aunt worked hard to build this place from the ground up.

“They were both single moms, both Hispanic, both came to this place with nothing,” Davies said.

It’s become a local favorite.

“I know Dana’s going to start crying when I talk about it but it’s really a place that we bonded a lot," said Colby Karzen, a long-time customer. "We’ve been coming to Pollos Maria since 2003.”

“Been coming here since I was four years old,” said John Zimmer.

Many customers say they come here at least twice a week.

“The people over here are really kind and loving," said Onowen Danao, a frequent customer. "They know you by name.”

“We live here, we work here, our kids go to school here, it's on the way to the beach," Zimmer said. "There’s a lot to be said about this location in particular.”

Davies says it was not her decision to close. She says the owner of the property will not renew the lease.

“I don’t really have any control over it so, I really appreciate the Carlsbad community for being behind us. Hopefully we will rise again,” Davies said.

Davies says she's hoping to open a second location in Carlsbad in 2024. In the meantime- customers can go to their Oceanside location.