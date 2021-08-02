Watch
What election? California Democrats worry over recall apathy

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Volunteer Merle Canfield assembles yard signs against the Sept. 14, recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, at the Fresno County Democratic Party headquarters in Fresno, Calif., Thursday July 29, 2021. While Democratic registration almost doubles that of Republicans in the state, Democratic Party leaders fear Republicans appear more eager to vote. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli))
California Recall-Voter Enthusiasm
Posted at 9:31 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 12:31:10-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom should survive the recall election against him if he can convince Democrats to come out to vote.

But that may not be as easy as it sounds. Democratic registration almost doubles that of Republicans in the state.

But the party's leaders are alarmed because Republicans appear more eager to vote. Recent interviews with voters show some Democrats have clear plans to vote for Newsom. But many others haven't made up their minds, don't know when the election is or aren't excited about Newsom.

Anti-recall campaign manager Juan Rodriguez says the campaign is concerned about turnout and working to energize Democrats.

