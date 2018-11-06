Watch live ABC News election coverage

(KGTV and AP) - It's a day of reckoning in American politics; Tuesday's election will prove critical for the balance of power in Washington.

Voters will decide President Donald Trump's take-no-prisoner politics and the Democratic Party's super-charged campaign to end the GOP's hold on power in Washington and statehouses across the nation.

There are indications that a modest "blue wave" of support may help Democrats seize control of at least one chamber of Congress. But two years after an election that proved polls and prognosticators wrong, nothing is certain on the eve of the first nationwide elections of the Trump presidency.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for re-election. And 35 Senate seats are in play, as are almost 40 governorships and the balance of power in virtually every state legislature.

