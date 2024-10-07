VP candidate Tim Walz visits San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrived at San Diego International Airport Sunday afternoon for a fundraising visit.

His trip to San Diego marks the first leg of a three-stop fundraising tour across Southern California for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Walz's visit to America's Finest City was brief, scheduled for less than three hours. The Harris-Walz campaign said he would deliver remarks at an undisclosed location before heading to Santa Barbara and then to Los Angeles.

Walz was greeted on the runway by Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat representing California's 50th District.

"Obviously, I don't think California is going to play a big role in deciding the presidential election, but we can still help," Peters said. "A lot of people here are interested in helping the Harris-Walz ticket, and he's going to meet some of those folks today right here in my district."

Peters, who has known Walz since 2013, defended his performance in last week's debate.

"Look, JD Vance is a Yale-educated lawyer, and Tim Walz is a football coach from Minnesota," Peters said. "I don't think debates are really determinative of how you do a job."

Walz's trip to San Diego comes exactly one month after Vance's visit.

California is firmly blue, but Vance wasn't here to fundraise like Walz. Instead, the senator from Ohio visited San Diego to highlight issues at the border, a key selling point of the Trump-Vance ticket.

During his Sept. 6 visit, Vance was joined by San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond.

"I'm glad to have high-ranking officials from Washington, D.C., coming here and seeing for themselves, even though it might be partially sanitized, what's going on here," Desmond said.

The Harris-Walz campaign did not disclose Walz's specific events in San Diego but confirmed he is scheduled to speak in San Diego, Santa Barbara County, and Los Angeles before leaving for Washington on Monday.