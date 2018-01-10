Poll: California voters favor Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks over Trump in hypothetical election

(KGTV) - If a presidential election were held today, Californians would vote for candidates such as Oprah Winfrey, actor Tom Hanks and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, instead of Donald Trump.



A scientific 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll conducted by SurveyUSA shows President Trump would lose to seven possible challengers if a hypothetical presidential election were held today:

Trump would lose to actor Tom Hanks by 25 points, 56% to 31%

Trump would lose to celebrity businesswoman Oprah Winfrey by 24 points, 56% to 32%

Trump would lose to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by 21 points, 53% to 32%

Trump would lose to California Sen. Kamala Harris by 20 points, 53% to 33%

Trump would lose to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg by 19 points, 50% to 31%

Trump would lose to New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by 14 points, 46% to 32%

Trump would lose to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti by 14 points, 46% to 32%

As for Trump's job performance, 60% of California voters surveyed said they did not approve of the job he is doing as president. Thirty percent of Californians did approve of the job Trump he is doing, the poll showed.



When it comes to Trump's border wall proposal, Californians were asked if a wall between the state and Mexico would make them feel safer or less safe. According to the poll, 25% said they would feel safer; 15% said they would feel less safe, 54% said a new wall would make no difference; 6% were not sure.



The poll also asked Californians to weigh in on several other topics, including:

The job approval of Gov. Jerry Brown (50% of voters approved of his performance; 33% disapprove)

Whether California should secede from the Union (71% believe the California should remain a part of the U.S.)

Opinion on Special Counsel Robert Mueller (23% of voters did not know who Mueller is)

Sexual harassment at work (73% of those surveyed said they've never been a victim of sexual harassment at their place of employment)

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE COMPLETE POLL RESULTS