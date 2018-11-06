Pizza to the Polls delivers pizza to hungry voters

(KNXV) - Long lines. Polling place problems. Ballot issues.



Sometimes voting can seem like more work than it’s worth, but aside from making your voice heard, there’s another reason to get to the polls this year: PIZZA.



Pizza to the Polls, a website aimed at getting citizens out to vote (without the hunger pangs), is aiming to make your voting experience a little tastier.



COMPLETE ELECTION COVERAGE/RESULTS



According to the website, you can report a voting place with long lines and request pizzas be sent to feed the hungry voters. As of Election Day morning, they say, almost $100,000 has been contributed to the pizza fund -- with more than $48,000 still waiting to be spent on pizza. Nearly 3,000 pizzas have been ordered, according to the site.



Pizza to the Polls says they’re a non-partisan group just working to “make voting less of a drag.”



If you want to donate to the pizza fund or request pizzas be sent to a polling place with a long line, click here.