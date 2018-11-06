Pizza to the Polls delivers pizza to hungry voters

According to the website, you can report a voting place with long lines and request pizzas be sent to feed the hungry voters. As of Election Day morning, they say, almost $100,000 has been contributed to the pizza fund -- with more than $48,000 still waiting to be spent on pizza. Nearly 3,000 pizzas have been ordered, according to the site.
Pizza to the Polls says they’re a non-partisan group just working to “make voting less of a drag.”
If you want to donate to the pizza fund or request pizzas be sent to a polling place with a long line, click here.