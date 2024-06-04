Path to the White House: Veterans in San Diego share their perspective on issues impacting voters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Scripps News' Path to the White House takes viewers across the country in an effort to get a wide range of perspectives on a myriad of issues. In this edition, ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña moderates a panel comprised of San Diego-based veterans.

The Navy and Marine Corps vets discuss issues affecting the military community, including the cost of living, mental health assistance, transitioning to civilian life and the impact of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."

The following people participated in the panel:



Chad Lunsford — recently retired Navy Master Chief (served for 30 years)

— recently retired Navy Master Chief (served for 30 years) Joey Jerome — retired Navy Chief

— retired Navy Chief Joe Yorty — Navy veteran and member of LGBTQ community

— Navy veteran and member of LGBTQ community Ashley Camac — CEO of Zero 8 Hundred, military spouse

— CEO of Zero 8 Hundred, military spouse Iris Wilkins — Marine Corps veteran, current welding teacher at Workshop for Warriors

— Marine Corps veteran, current welding teacher at Workshop for Warriors Bob Lawrence — former military reporter

Watch the video in the player at the top of this page to hear what the veterans had to say.