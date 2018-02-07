DC Daily: Trump's proposed military parade panned by many

President reacts to up-and-down stock market
-- During his presidency, Donald Trump has reveled in the positive gains in the stock market and the economy. However, with the market hitting lows in recent days, the president had not offered an official comment.
On Wednesday, Trump finally broke his silence on the stock market's roller coaster ride, saying: "In the 'old days,' when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!"
Just last week, federal officials touted the thousands of jobs that were created in January and the increase in wages across the board.
One-time Trump adviser says there is no flu season
-- An evangelical minister who once advised President Trump's campaign appeared in a video recently and suggested Christians are immune from the flu.
In a video posted on Facebook, Texas-based minister Gloria Copeland told viewers they should "inoculate themselves with the word of God" instead of getting a flu shot.
She also said, "Jesus himself is our flu shot. He redeemed us from the curse of the flu."
Copeland and her husband, Kenneth, served on Trump's evangelical executive advisory board during the presidential campaign.
Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called this flu season the worst in years. Flu vaccines are in short supply but are available, and medical experts highly recommend those who haven't been vaccinated to get one.