DC Daily: Trump's proposed military parade panned by many

Trump's military parade proposal panned by many

-- President Trump's proposal for a grand military parade in Washington, D.C. was met with reaction across social media.



Trump said he would like to see a display of unity and patriotism that would rival Bastille Day in France. He reportedly asked the Pentagon to look into possible dates this year.



A military official told The Washington Post: "The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France. This is being worked at the highest levels of the military."



Arranging a parade bigger than Bastille Day would be incredibly expensive, according to The Post, with the price tag ranging in the tens of millions of dollars.



Meanwhile, many on social media responded to Trump's idea and were not on board. Some believed it could look more like public military displays seen in North Korea or Russia.

I have asked the Pentagon to work something up for me based on this concept board I put together pic.twitter.com/5JddWgiyGs — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) February 7, 2018

Oh my god... he wants to be Kim Jong Un... https://t.co/a0Rwj4rfaH — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 7, 2018

Breaking: Pentagon unveils headlining float in planned large scale military parade. pic.twitter.com/wRxuAfPDGN — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) February 7, 2018

Retired Major General Paul Eaton says @realDonaldTrump's parade idea underscores his authoritarian tendencies, and that our military is not there to be "used and abused" to prop up his image.



VoteVets full statement on Trump's orders for a military parade. pic.twitter.com/Am7uSSWZfo — VoteVets (@votevets) February 7, 2018

President reacts to up-and-down stock market

-- During his presidency, Donald Trump has reveled in the positive gains in the stock market and the economy. However, with the market hitting lows in recent days, the president had not offered an official comment.



On Wednesday, Trump finally broke his silence on the stock market's roller coaster ride, saying: "In the 'old days,' when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!"

In the “old days,” when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018

Just last week, federal officials touted the thousands of jobs that were created in January and the increase in wages across the board.

One-time Trump adviser says there is no flu season

-- An evangelical minister who once advised President Trump's campaign appeared in a video recently and suggested Christians are immune from the flu.



In a video posted on Facebook, Texas-based minister Gloria Copeland told viewers they should "inoculate themselves with the word of God" instead of getting a flu shot.



She also said, "Jesus himself is our flu shot. He redeemed us from the curse of the flu."







Copeland and her husband, Kenneth, served on Trump's evangelical executive advisory board during the presidential campaign.



Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called this flu season the worst in years. Flu vaccines are in short supply but are available, and medical experts highly recommend those who haven't been vaccinated to get one.



