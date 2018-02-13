DC Daily: Trump warns it is 'last chance' to resolve immigration, DACA

What's happening in the political world :



Trump: 'Last chance' to resolve DACA issue

-- President Trump said Tuesday that talks to "solve the DACA puzzle" are underway as the possible final days of the program draw near.



Trump tweeted: "Negotiations on DACA have begun. Republicans want to make a deal and Democrats say they want to make a deal. Wouldn’t it be great if we could finally, after so many years, solve the DACA puzzle. This will be our last chance, there will never be another opportunity! March 5th."

Senate Republicans and Democrats have gone back-and-forth on the immigration issue, mostly over the president's desire to include billions of dollars in funding for a border wall in exchange for protections for "Dreamers."

Trump calls on Democrats to make deal regarding infrastructure

-- Following the release of the U.S. infrastructure plan on Monday, President Trump is continuing to urge Democrats to get on board.



On Twitter Tuesday, the president said: "Our infrastructure plan has been put forward and has received great reviews by everyone except, of course, the Democrats. After many years we have taken care of our Military, now we have to fix our roads, bridges, tunnels, airports and more. Bipartisan, make deal Dems?"

Trump has previously stated the importance of revamping American highways, bridges, airports and waterways. His plan has four key goals:



-- Speed up the permit process

-- Fund rural projects

-- Create jobs

-- Generate at least $1.5 trillion to pay for the project



Federal accounts would pay $200 billion, with the remainder of the funding coming from state and local governments.



On Monday, the president met with several city and state leaders to discuss how the plan would impact the state and local levels.

Ex-WH staffer says she believes Pence is worse than Trump

-- Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman took aim at Vice President Mike Pence during CBS' "Celebrity Big Brother" on Monday, telling her housemates that Pence is worse than President Trump.



"Can I just say this? As bad as y'all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," Manigault-Newman told her housemates seated around her. She continued, "We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President, that's all I'm saying. He's extreme."



Manigault, the former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House and an ordained minister, said she found Pence's religious beliefs "scary."



"I'm Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things — I'm like, 'Jesus didn't say that.' Scary," she said.



Pence's office declined to comment on Manigault-Newman's remarks.



Manigault-Newman, who came into the spotlight with Trump when she was a contestant on NBC's "The Apprentice" in 2004, resigned from her White House position in December.



Last week on the "Celebrity Big Brother," Manigault-Newman claimed that when she attempted to reason with Trump about some of his tweets, she was "attacked" and denied access by "all of the people around him," including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.



