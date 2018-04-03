DC Daily: Trump says military will guard border until wall built; Trump blasts news media 'fakers'

What’s happening in the political world :



Trump: Border will be guarded by military until wall is built

-- President Trump said Tuesday that he's calling on the military to guard the U.S.-Mexico border until his long-promised border wall is complete.



"I told Mexico, and I respect what they did, I said, look, your laws are very powerful, your laws are very strong. We have very bad laws for our border and we are going to be doing some things, I spoke with (Defense Secretary James) Mattis, we're going to do some things militarily. Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military. That's a big step," he said during a luncheon with leaders of the Baltic states.



He continued: "We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing, and by the way never showing up for court."



President starts day by slamming news “fakers”

-- President Trump began his Tuesday on the offensive, taking several major news networks to task for “dishonest reporting.”



In an early morning tweet, Trump said: “The Fake News Networks, those that knowingly have a sick and biased AGENDA, are worried about the competition and quality of Sinclair Broadcast. The ‘Fakers’ at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction!”

Trump later blasted CNN President Jeff Zucker, misspelling his last name in the tweet: “Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump? Little Jeff Zuker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting!”

CNN responded with a tweet of their own: “Once again, false. The personal political beliefs of CNN's employees are of no interest to us. Their pursuit of the truth is our only concern. Also, Jeff's last name is spelled Z-U-C-K-E-R. Those are the facts. #FactsFirst”

Trump continues assault on Amazon

-- President Trump once again criticized online retail giant Amazon, accusing the company of costing the U.S. Postal Service “massive amounts of money.”



In a tweet, Trump said: “I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)!”

Trump threatens Honduras' foreign aid over migrant caravan

-- President Trump said Honduras' U.S. aid is "in play" because of a caravan of migrants moving through Mexico who plan to turn themselves in and request asylum once they make it to the U.S. border.



Trump tweeted Tuesday: “The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!”

The tweet is a latest in a series from Trump this week in which he has demanded a halt to the caravan.



Migrants in the caravan began crossing into Mexico last Sunday. This year's group -- part of an annual event organized by a group called "Pueblo Sin Fronteras," or People Without Borders -- is the largest yet, numbering more than 1,000 people, according to organizers. A large number of participants are from Honduras, where organized crime fuels widespread violence and protesters recently took to the streets after a contested election.



WSJ: Special counsel looking into Roger Stone's ties to WikiLeaks

-- Roger Stone's potential ties to WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, are being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.



Stone served as an adviser on President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, and according to The WSJ report, Stone said in an email on August 4, 2016, that he had "dined with Julian Assange last night."



However, Stone has denied ever meeting Assange.



In a text exchange on Friday before the WSJ report, Assange said he "never met or spoke with Assange ever," and Stone told The Journal the contents of the email were "said in jest."



Stone also noted that his passport showed that he did not leave the country in 2016.



The special counsel is investigating any potential ties between Russians and Trump campaign associates.



There are several links between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks, including private messages on Twitter between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks and outreach from the chief executive of Cambridge Analytica to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Mueller's team is looking into whether the communications were ever intended as a coordinated effort to help with Russia's 2016 election meddling.



