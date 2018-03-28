DC Daily: Trump praises Orange County for joining 'sanctuary' lawsuit against California

What’s happening in the political world :



Porn star’s lawyer seeks to depose Trump

-- An attorney is seeking a deposition of President Trump so he could answer questions under oath about an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.



In a motion filed early Wednesday in a California federal court, Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti asked a judge for permission to depose Trump and his lawyer.



The motion comes on the heels of Daniels’ recent interview with “60 Minutes” in which she details a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.



Avenatti said he wants to ask Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen about a so-called “hush agreement” in which Daniels was paid $130,000 days before the 2016 election.



Cohen said he paid the $130,000 amount with his own money and without Trump’s knowledge.



Testimony could potentially help determine if any campaign finance laws were broken.



Trump and White House officials have denied Daniels’ claims.

President praises OC for joining federal suit

-- Hours after the Orange County Board of Supervisors announced the county would join the federal lawsuit against California’s sanctuary laws, President Trump stated his support for the Southern California county.



The president tweeted Wednesday: “My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies. California's Sanctuary laws....”



He followed with: ....release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders.”

On Tuesday, Orange County supervisors voted in favor of joining the Trump administration’s suit against California over its immigration policies.



The lawsuit, announced by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Sacramento, was met with opposition by California Gov. Jerry Brown.



Brown likened the lawsuit as a declaration of war against his state.

Trump confirms speaking to Xi about meeting with Kim

-- The president confirmed on Twitter that he had a conversation about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un



In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump said: “Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!”



Minutes earlier, Trump spoke on U.S. relations with North Korea, saying: “For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!”



Trump recently said he was looking forward to meeting with Kim, and White House officials said a meeting between the two world leaders would likely happen in May.