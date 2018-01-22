DC Daily: Senate reaches agreement to end federal government shutdown

What's happening in the political world :



Senate leaders reach agreement to end shutdown

-- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that he and Senate GOP leaders had reached a deal to re-open the government.



"We will vote today to reopen the government," Schumer said on the Senate floor, saying he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had reached an "arrangement."



The movement comes thanks in part to commitment from McConnell and other Republicans in bipartisan meetings, according to four Democratic sources. Those sources say at least three Democratic senators who were no before plan to vote yes.



The vote comes several hours after the workday for hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal employees was supposed to have begun, and comes three days after the government officially shut down Friday at midnight. Many of the shutdown's full effects were less visible during the weekend, when much of the federal workforce would typically be off anyway.



Trump continues to blame Democrats for government shutdown

-- President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to once again blast Democrats for their role in the government shutdown.



Trump said Democrats are favoring services and security for non-U.S. citizens.



He tweeted: "The Democrats are turning down services and security for citizens in favor of services and security for non-citizens. Not good!"



He later added: "Democrats have shut down our government in the interests of their far left base. They don’t want to do it but are powerless!"



On Friday, the Senate did not approve a deal to keep the federal government funded, bringing about the first shutdown since 2013.



Democrats have said they would not OK a spending bill until Republicans allow protections for hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants under DACA.

Trump campaign criticized for immigration ad

-- A new 30-second advertisement released by President Trump's re-election campaign says Democrats are "complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants."



CNN reported: "The ad was released hours into the government shutdown. The largest point of contention between political parties that led to the government shutdown was immigration policy -- including the funding for a proposed border wall and the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has protected undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation."







Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told CNN, "It is really unbelievable and so sad for our country that we have a President of the United States that says such nonsense and such outrageous statements."



Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, when asked about the ad in an interview with CBS, said, "I just saw that. I don't know if that's necessarily productive."



Ryan also said Democrats "are complicit with not getting things done" and claimed the party "blew up negotiations."



On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the president's campaign ad in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America":

Press Sec.: "We cannot protect this country if we don't secure our border. That's the point the president is trying to make...it's absolutely appropriate for the Commander-in-Chief of this country to do everything he can to make sure he's protecting our citizens." pic.twitter.com/tiYLMXl6th — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 22, 2018

