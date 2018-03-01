DC Daily: Trump continues push for gun legislation, says 'some good' ideas came from gun meeting

What's happening in the political world :



Trump continues to push for gun legislation

-- President Trump recapped a meeting he had with Democrats and Republicans on gun control and school safety, saying "some good & some not so good" ideas were shared among the group.



At the Wednesday meeting, the president restated his call for stricter background checks and the arming of teachers. He also continued his stance on raising the minimum gun-buying age to 21.

Trump raised eyebrows by suggesting law enforcement officers should be able to confiscate a person's weapons without a court order, saying, "Take the guns first, go through due process second."



In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump said: "Many ideas, some good & some not so good, emerged from our bipartisan meeting on school safety yesterday at the White House. Background Checks a big part of conversation. Gun free zones are proven targets of killers. After many years, a Bill should emerge. Respect 2nd Amendment!"

Trump also criticized some lawmakers for not standing up to the National Rifle Association when it comes to making gun law changes.



The president said he has told NRA officials "we have to stop this nonsense."



In response to the televised White House meeting, Jennifer Baker with the NRA said, "While today's meeting made for great TV, the gun-control proposals discussed would make for bad policy that would not keep our children safe. Instead of punishing law-abiding gun owners for the acts of a deranged lunatic, our leaders should pass meaningful reforms that would actually prevent future tragedies."

Man charged with sending white powder to Trump Jr.

-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with sending threatening letters addressed to Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, multiple media outlets reported.



Daniel Frisiello, 24, from Beverly, Massachusetts, is slated to make his first court appearance Thursday after authorities alleged he is the person who sent white powder in a letter addressed to Trump Jr., according to the Boston Globe.



The incident led to the hospitalization of Trump Jr.'s wife and mother-in-law.

White House: Trump to make announcement on steel, aluminum trade

-- President Trump could soon announce whether tariffs will be imposed on imported steel and aluminum.



The president took on the subject Thursday morning in a tweet: "Our Steel and Aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world. We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. We want free, fair and SMART TRADE!"

Trump reportedly has to make a decision on steel tariffs by April 11 and aluminum by April 19.

