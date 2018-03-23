DC Daily: Trump 'considering' veto of $1.3T spending bill over DACA issue, border wall funding
Jermaine Ong, Scripps
6:45 AM, Mar 23, 2018
39 mins ago
Share Article
What’s happening in the political world:
President says he may veto spending bill over DACA issue, border wall funding
-- President Trump said Friday morning that he is “considering” vetoing the $1.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress overnight, citing concerns over the DACA program and funding for his proposed border wall.
In a tweet, Trump said: “DACA was abandoned by the Democrats. Very unfair to them! Would have been tied to desperately needed Wall.”
DACA was abandoned by the Democrats. Very unfair to them! Would have been tied to desperately needed Wall.
He then added: “I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”:
I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.
Trump tweets findings from committee's Russia report
-- President Trump took to Twitter to share highlights from the House Intelligence Committee's final report on the Russia-election investigation.
Trump tweeted: "House Intelligence Committee votes to release final report. FINDINGS: (1) No evidence provided of Collusion between Trump Campaign & Russia. (2) The Obama Administrations Post election response was insufficient. (3) Clapper provided inconsistent testimony on media contacts."
House Intelligence Committee votes to release final report. FINDINGS: (1) No evidence provided of Collusion between Trump Campaign & Russia. (2) The Obama Administrations Post election response was insufficient. (3) Clapper provided inconsistent testimony on media contacts.
The committee voted along party lines Thursday to release the Republican report on Russian meddling, which concludes the committee found no evidence of collusion between Trump's team and Russian officials.