DC Daily: Trump 'considering' veto of $1.3T spending bill over DACA issue, border wall funding

President Donald Trump holds a law enforcement roundtable on sanctuary cities, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

President says he may veto spending bill over DACA issue, border wall funding
-- President Trump said Friday morning that he is “considering” vetoing the $1.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress overnight, citing concerns over the DACA program and funding for his proposed border wall.

In a tweet, Trump said: “DACA was abandoned by the Democrats. Very unfair to them! Would have been tied to desperately needed Wall.”

He then added: “I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”:

Trump’s statement comes hours after budget director Mick Mulvaney said the president would sign the spending bill.

Trump tweets findings from committee's Russia report
-- President Trump took to Twitter to share highlights from the House Intelligence Committee's final report on the Russia-election investigation.

Trump tweeted: "House Intelligence Committee votes to release final report. FINDINGS: (1) No evidence provided of Collusion between Trump Campaign & Russia. (2) The Obama Administrations Post election response was insufficient. (3) Clapper provided inconsistent testimony on media contacts."

The committee voted along party lines Thursday to release the Republican report on Russian meddling, which concludes the committee found no evidence of collusion between Trump's team and Russian officials.

CNN contributed to this report

