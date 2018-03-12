DC Daily: Trump backs off proposal to change gun-buying age

What's happening in the political world :



Stormy Daniels offers to return $130K payment she received from Trump lawyer

-- Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is offering to return the $130,000 payment she received from President Trump's attorney in exchange for dissolving a so-called "Hush Agreement."



Last month, Michael Cohen said he paid $130,000 of his own money to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, ahead of the 2016 election in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. Both Cohen and the White House have denied any sexual encounter between the President and Clifford.



Clifford's attorney, Michael Avenatti, sent Cohen a letter offering to wire $130,000 by Friday to an account designated by the President. In exchange, the settlement agreement between Clifford, Trump and Cohen's company would be "deemed null and void in their entirety."



Trump backs off gun-buying age change

-- President Trump expressed his thoughts on a national gun policy, saying he would be "watching court cases and rulings before acting" on increasing the gun-buying age from 18 to 21.



In a series of tweets Monday, the president said:



"Very strong improvement and strengthening of background checks will be fully backed by White House. Legislation moving forward. Bump Stocks will soon be out. Highly trained expert teachers will be allowed to conceal carry, subject to State Law. Armed guards OK, deterrent!......."



"....On 18 to 21 Age Limits, watching court cases and rulings before acting. States are making this decision. Things are moving rapidly on this, but not much political support (to put it mildly)."



"If schools are mandated to be gun free zones, violence and danger are given an open invitation to enter. Almost all school shootings are in gun free zones. Cowards will only go where there is no deterrent!"



Trump's statements come after his administration revealed several anti-gun violence proposals.



The Trump administration continues to back plans to provide firearms training for teachers, an improvement in background checks and expansion of mental health programs.



As for the age limit, Trump said days after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that he was in favor of increasing the gun-purchasing age. A commission is reportedly being formed to review the minimum age issue.

Putin: "I couldn't care less" if Russian citizens meddled in 2016 U.S. election

-- In an interview with NBC News, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is confident his government had nothing to do with meddling in the 2016 presidential election.



He told NBC News' Megyn Kelly: "Why have you decided the Russian authorities, myself included, gave anybody permission to do this?"



Last month, special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election, charging them with conspiracy to defraud the United States.



"So what if they're Russians?" Putin said of the people listed in Mueller's indictment. "There are 146 million Russians. So what?



"I don't care," he added. "I couldn't care less. ...They do not represent the interests of the Russian state."



Trump's morning tweets

-- The president touched on trade tariffs and the Pennsylvania House race.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be speaking with representatives of the European Union about eliminating the large Tariffs and Barriers they use against the U.S.A. Not fair to our farmers and manufacturers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2018

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette just endorsed Rick Saccone for Congress. He will be much better for steel and business. Very strong on experience and what our Country needs. Lamb will always vote for Pelosi and Dems....Will raise taxes, weak on Crime and Border. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2018

