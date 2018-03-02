DC Daily: Trump, actor Alec Baldwin attack each other on Twitter

What's happening in the political world :



Trump, Baldwin attack each other on Twitter

-- President Trump and actor Alec Baldwin engaged in a testy Twitter exchange Friday morning.



Trump mocked the actor's impression of him on "Saturday Night Live," tweeting: "Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!"

The tweet was Trump's second because the first contained several typos.



Hammond had portrayed Trump in the past, and Baldwin debuted his version of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.



Baldwin responded to the president: "Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we've all been waiting for."

The actor then added: "Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library. A putting green. Recipes for chocolate cake. A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on. A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars. You're in and out in five minutes. Just like..." and then "And Mr President... please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets. (Hey, Melania...we've got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)" and finally "Signing off for now. On my way to shoot MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN and grateful to be working w Edward Norton, Cherry Jones, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Bobby Canavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael K Williams. If this is mediocrity, give me more."

White House: Trump's position on guns has not changed

-- White House officials said President Trump's stance on gun laws has not changed following a meeting with the National Rifle Association.



On Thursday evening, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with NRA Executive Director Chris Cox to discuss the gun control legislation.



Trump tweeted of the meeting: "Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA!"



Cox tweeted that Trump and Pence "don't want gun control."



That's an apparent shift from Trump's comments during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday, when he signaled his support for policies -- such as strengthening background checks to raising the minimum age to buy certain guns and taking guns away from the mentally ill -- that are vehemently opposed by the gun lobby.



Asked if Trump's thinking has changed since Wednesday's meeting, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "not that I'm aware of." She said the only specific promise Trump made to the NRA was that "he'll support the Second Amendment. That's not something that he's backed away from. The background check system is something that he's still very much interested in improving."