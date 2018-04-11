DC Daily: House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election, according to reports

What’s happening in the political world :



Report: Ryan won't run for re-election, friends say

-- House Speaker Paul Ryan will announce soon that he will not seek re-election later this year, Axios reported, citing Ryan confidantes.



Axios reported friends say now that Ryan has passed tax reform, he plans to step out of the "endlessly frustrating" job in part because of President Trump.



The 48-year-old Ryan has been Speaker of the House since October 2015.



Trump warns Russia to “get ready” for Syria strike

-- President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday with a message for Russia should the U.S. carry out an airstrike on Syria.



Trump tweeted: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”



He followed with: “Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?”



About 90 minutes later, the president said: "Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!"



The president has been weighing his course of action in Syria following a suspected chemical attack in the country. Trump described the attack as "sick" and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Trump threatened that there would be a "big price to pay" for the deaths.

White House official: Trump re-thinking possible Mueller interview

-- A White House official said President Trump and his legal team are reevaluating whether Trump should sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller's team in light of the raid aimed at the president's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.



"The president has made no decision regarding the interview but anybody with common sense will see the attack on his lawyer as cause to reevaluate," the official said.



The official added that the president's cooperation should be proportional to the courtesy he receives from the special counsel. The raid on Cohen's office is viewed by the White House as not showing the president that courtesy, the official said.



Additionally, a source close to the president said there have been ongoing negotiations between Mueller's team and the president's legal team for a potential interview, but the raid on the president's personal attorney has upended those discussions.



