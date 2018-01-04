Police: three robberies connected to driver of gold Honda Civic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego police are on the lookout for an African American man driving a gold Honda Civic.

They tell 10News the man, last seen wearing all dark clothing, brandished a gun at pedestrians in Clairemont in the 4400 block of Manitou Way. Nothing was taken, according to police.

The gold Honda was also seen in the 3800 block of Caminito Aguilar, where he again used his firearm to threaten and rob a pedestrian. At this time it's not clear what he took.

A third incident was reported in Pacific Beach, in the 4200 block of Morrell Street. At this location the man in the Honda made the victims lie on the ground as he robbed them, according to police.

Police are also investigating a fourth incident in Clairemont, where police say one person was shot in the head. At this point, the shooting on Genessee and Sauk Avenues has not been tied to the above incidents. The victim's condition is unknown.

PD responding to shooting near Genesee & Clairemont Mesa blvd. One person shot in head. Homicide detectives en route @10News pic.twitter.com/dGP8G6G2e6 — Jennifer Delacruz (@10NewsJen) January 4, 2018

