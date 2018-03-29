San Diego police: Suspected burglar attacks woman in San Ysidro home, steals her car

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) - Police are looking for a suspected burglar who allegedly attacked a homeowner who arrived at the house at the time of the theft.



San Diego police said the incident happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 200 block of East Park Avenue in San Ysidro.



According to police, a man was in the process of burglarizing the home when a woman came to the house and startled him.



Police said the suspected burglar attacked the woman as he fled the home. He then stole the woman's silver Toyota Camry.



The woman was taken to the hospital with an undisclosed minor injury.



According to police, the suspected burglar was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a normal build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit with a white logo on the front.



