Police search for missing Ocean Beach man with dementia

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are asking for the public's helping in locating a 72-year-old Ocean Beach man with dementia who was reported missing Sunday.



San Diego police said James Burks was last seen leaving his home in the 4600 block of Newport Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. At the time, he was wearing a blue beanie, blue jacket, silver shoes and blue jeans with the legs rolled up 2-3 times.



Burks is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes, gray hair and a long gray beard.



In late December, Burks was reported missing after walking away from his home. However, he was found safe less than 24 hours later.



Anyone with information on Burks' whereabouts is asked to call police at 619-531-2000.