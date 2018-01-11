Police search for attacker in North Park alley killing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police released Thursday a picture of a car possibly involved in the murder of a man in a North Park alley.

Arthur Angulo, 55, was attacked by a person in the north alley of 2800 El Cajon Blvd. about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 16. Angulo died of his injuries.

Police believe the person who killed Angulo got into the passenger side of a white 2-door car, possibly a Honda Accord, and left the area.

The attacker is described as a while man in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing a dark shirt and grey shorts, and carrying a skateboard.

Call San Diego Police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-580-8477 if you have information. You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.