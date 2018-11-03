Police raid illegal dispensary, arrest two employees

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police arrested two people and seized various merchandise from an illegal marijuana dispensary, an officer said today.

Narcotics investigators served a search warrant at the dispensary, called Miramar Private Club, around 10 a.m. Thursday, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Novak said in a statement. The dispensary was operating in a building near the intersection of Spectrum Lane and Camino Santa Fe.

Police arrested and issued citations to two employees for possession of marijuana for sale and operating a business without a permit.

Officers seized six pounds of "high-grade" marijuana, more than 800 pounds of marijuana concentrates and edibles and $1,300 in cash, Novak said.

They also found information that led to the search of an apartment in Mission Valley, off Reflection Drive north of Friars Road, believed to be associated with the dispensary.

There, officers seized an additional three pounds of marijuana, more concentrates and edibles and $3,500 in cash.

Narcotics detectives will continue to investigate illegally operating dispensaries in San Diego, Novak said.

"All owners and employees found operating these illegal businesses will be arrested and prosecuted," Novak said in the statement.