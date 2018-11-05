Police investigating death of woman in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS and KGTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 63-year old woman in Oceanside Sunday.

Officers were called about 12:30 p.m. to Shenandoah Drive near Pauline Way in a neighborhood west of College Boulevard and south of Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside police Sgt. Jeff Brandt said.

The woman had planned to visit one of her sons in Las Vegas. When she didn't show up, her other son went to check on her and found her dead.

There were no signs of forced entry, but there was trauma to the woman's upper body, Oceanside police said.

The woman's car was found around 5 p.m. near a Hobby Lobby on Plaza Drive. A witness saw a man leave the car and get in a cab.

Police found the man through the cab company and took him into custody in Carlsbad.

Brandt said the Oceanside Police Department's Crimes of Violence Unit was investigating.