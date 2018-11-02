Police investigate swastikas found in parking lot at Loma Portal Elementary School in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two swastikas were written at an elementary school in Point Loma on Halloween morning, and school officials said police are investigating the anti-Semitic graffiti.



According to Loma Portal Elementary School officials, the two swastikas written in surf wax were found on the morning of Oct. 31 in the staff parking lot. It is believed the graffiti was scrawled overnight.



The tagging incident was reported to San Diego police and San Diego Unified School District’s police.



Loma Portal Elementary Principal Mark Morici alerted parents with the following letter:

Dear Loma Portal families,



I wanted to let you know that we found some concerning graffiti this morning in our staff parking lot: two swastikas written in surf wax. We believe it was written at some point last night (10/30/2018). San Diego Unified School Police and the San Diego Police Department were called immediately and are investigating the incident. We take this type of negative and hateful action very seriously, and it will not be tolerated at Loma Portal.



I want to assure you that there is no place for hate at Loma Portal. We focus each day on kindness, positivity, and inclusivity so that all students and families feel a sense of belonging to the LP community.



This year, we started a new Character Education program with the support of our community members. Throughout each month, we will be focusing on specific character traits including compassion (March) and tolerance (April). We took part in this year's “Character Day” in September that was a day for our students and teachers to focus on what it means to be a good person and have good character. We also participate in the Great Kindness Challenge each year and recognize Red Ribbon Week to help us all learn to emphasize healthy living and positivity in our lives. In addition, Loma Portal students are rewarded for being positive role models by earning “Caught You Being Awesome” tickets.



We value our ethnically and culturally diverse student body and work to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all students and staff. If you or your child have any information concerning this incident, please contact SDUSD School Police at (619) 291-7678. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me at the information below. As always, I am happy help.

School officials did not say if campus security would be increased as a result of the discovery.



Officials with the district and SDPD did not immediately comment on the incident.



