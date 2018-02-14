Police arrest teenager after chase through San Diego High and Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego High School was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon while police chased a teenager across campus into Balboa Park.

Police were investigating a report of a person possibly carrying a weapon and saw the 16-year-old suspect at the school.

Officers chased the boy as he hopped a fence and ran into Balboa Park.

A park ranger alerted police to the boy’s location near the Veterans Museum.

He was not armed when officers took him into custody.

There are no reports of any injuries to San Diego High students during the lockdown.

Police have not released whether a gun was recovered.