Police arrest man suspected of breaking into Chula Vista home being fumigated for termites

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A man suspected of breaking into a Chula Vista house that was being fumigated for termites was arrested after he apparently triggered the home's security system.



A security company contacted Chula Vista police after an alarm sensor was tripped at a home on Calle Candelero at around 2 a.m. Monday.



The company gave Chula Vista police access to a live video feed that showed a man walking inside the house and looking in rooms.



Responding officers announced their presence after surrounding the house, and 10News learned the man was spotted on surveillance video trying to hide in a bathroom.



The man eventually exited the house and surrendered to police. His name was not immediately released.



Police told 10News the man entered the home through a back door after he opened the fumigation tent behind the house.



The fumes inside the home were not considered dangerous at the time, 10News learned.