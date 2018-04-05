Police and fire crews investigate truck fire, gunshots in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police detained twin brothers after an incident that began with a truck fire in an Ocean Beach neighborhood and was followed by gunfire.



At about 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a pickup truck on fire on Etiwanda Street. A man believed to be the truck’s owner told authorities that he ran after someone from the fire scene, but he claimed he was shot at while on nearby Muir Avenue.



According to San Diego police a car linked with two men linked to the shooting crashed into a parked car. The men, who are twin brothers, were detained for questioning.



Police and fire investigators are looking into the fire and shooting to determine if the brothers were responsible for both incidents.