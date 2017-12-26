Police activity snarls travel at Los Angeles International Airport

UPDATE: Police tweeted that all traffic and terminals were back to normal.

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - Los Angeles airport police stopped traffic outside Terminal 3 Tuesday during the holiday travel rush.

Social media reports showed a Los Angeles Police bomb squad truck at the scene. The front of the terminal was also barricaded to traffic.

Terminal 3, known as the Tom Bradley terminal, serves Delta flights at LAX.

