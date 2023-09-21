Watch Now
Poker player who drew donations for Las Vegas event lied about dying from cancer

World Series of Poker
Isaac Brekken/AP
A stack of chips sits on a table during the main event at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
World Series of Poker
Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 13:36:53-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A poker player who said he had terminal cancer and accepted thousands of dollars in donations so he could play in a World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas now admits it was all a lie.

Rob Mercer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he made up a stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis for his GoFundMe page in June, the newspaper reported Wednesday.

Mercer, of Vallejo, California, was trying to raise enough funds to meet the $10,000 buy-in for the No-limit Hold'em World Championship. He received contributions worth between $30,000 and $50,000, including a stay at a suite in the Bellagio. Even a fellow player from Arizona who suffers from chronic illness donated $2,500.

“I’m sorry for not being honest about what my situation was. If I would have done that from Day One, who knows what would have happened," Mercer told the newspaper.

However, the 37-year-old says he won't be refunding anyone because he believes he has undiagnosed breast cancer.

He said he has been more or less banished from the poker community.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
